Joe Biden ‘disappointed’ as China’s Xi skips G20 summit, here’s when they could meet next

US President Joe Biden has expressed his disappointment over the Chinese leader skipping the upcoming G20 summit in New Delhi.

Reuters recently reported that the Chinese delegation will visit India this week under the leadership of Chinese Premier Li Qiang.

"I am disappointed... but I am going to get to see him," Biden told reporters on Sunday (September 3). However, he didn’t tell when the next meeting between him and President Xi Jinping will take place.

Biden and Xi last met in Indonesia at last year’s G20 summit.

Worsening relations between India and China

Even as the border dispute between the two Asian giants drags on, Beijing has further angered its neighbours, including India, by releasing a new map that claims some parts of India to be Chinese.

Just days after promising cooperation at the BRICS summit held in South Africa’s Johannesburg, China released a new map showing the northeastern Indian state of Arunachal Pradesh and the Aksai Chin plateau of Ladakh within Chinese boundaries.

India called the new map ‘absurd, adding that such actions only complicate border dispute.

Xi had earlier confirmed that he would indeed travel to Delhi to attend the summit; however, some sources cited by BBC claim that he might have hit the skip button due to the map controversy as he didn’t want to embarrass himself.

It must be noted that Russian President Vladimir Putin is also not attending the New Delhi summit due to the Russia-Ukraine crisis.

When could Biden-Xi meet next?

Xi and Biden may still get a chance to sit together in November during a meeting of Asia Pacific Economic Cooperation leaders in San Francisco.

Xi’s decision to withdraw from the G20 summit comes as the relationship between the United States and China has continued to deteriorate over the past year.

Approximately two months after their last meeting on the Indonesian island of Bali last November, hopes for a reset in bilateral relations were dashed when an alleged Chinese spy balloon appeared in the skies over the United States.

The two nations are at odds over various issues, including human rights concerns in Xinjiang and Hong Kong, territorial disputes involving Taiwan and the South China Sea, as well as Beijing's increasing influence across various industries.

To mend relations, a number of prominent US officials have travelled to China in recent months. These officials include Secretary of State Antony Blinken, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, and US Special Envoy for Climate John Kerry.