Ukrainian President Zelensky sacks wartime defence minister Reznikov, nominates Rustem Umerov

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Sunday (September 3) announced that he was replacing Kyiv's defence minister Oleksiy Reznikov, terming the move as a 'new approach' in the ministry.

"Oleksiy Reznikov has been through more than 550 days of full-scale war," Zelensky said in his daily evening address. "I believe that the ministry needs new approaches and other formats of interaction with both the military and society at large."

He nominated Rustem Umerov, a Crimean Tatar who has been head of the State Property Fund since last year, to replace Reznikov.

"Now Rustem Umerov should be the head of the (defence) ministry," Zelensky said in his evening address. "I expect parliament to support this candidate."

The announcement, made by Zelensky in his nightly video address to the nation, sets the stage for the biggest shakeup of Ukraine's defense establishment during the war launched by Russia in February 2022.

Reznikov, who was named defence minister in November 2021, has helped secure billions of dollars of Western military aid to help the war effort but has been shadowed by graft accusations surrounding his ministry.

The change of defence minister must be approved by parliament but is most likely to be supported by a majority of lawmakers in the Verkhovna Rada. Zelenskiy said he expected parliament to approve Umerov's appointment.

(With inputs from agencies)

