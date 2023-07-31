Morning brief: Trump's mounting legal expenses, Putin aide's ultimate nuclear threat, and more

Former US President Donald Trump's legal woes have forced him to create a legal defence fund, purportedly named 'Patriot Legal Defense Fund', to support his legal expenses. The war zone in Ukraine remains tense as specter of nuclear war continues to threaten Kyiv, lately after top Putin aide's comments highlighting Moscow's nuclear belligerence.

Former US President Donald Trump's team is in the process of establishing a legal defence fund to manage the whopping legal expenses stemming from a series of federal investigations and criminal indictments against him, multiple reports in the US media said on Monday.



Former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev has once again stirred the 'nuclear' conversation by stating that Moscow will have to use the atomic weapon if Kyiv's ongoing counter-offensive was a success.

After subjugating the Uyghur population in its backyard to torture and horrors of the concentration camps, China is now pressuring Uyghurs living abroad to spy on human rights campaigners, according to a BBC report.

The publication claims that Beijing is using intimidating tactics by threatening families back home to get the foreign-living Uyghurs to do its surveillance job.

Two women who were subjected to horrific sexual assault and violence in Manipur have knocked on the door of India's Supreme Court. The apex court and its bench, led by Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud on Monday (July 31) will hear the petition.

