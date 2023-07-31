ugc_banner
Live Now

Manipur violence LIVE | Women seen in sexual assault video approach Supreme Court

WION Web Team
New DelhiUpdated: Jul 31, 2023, 09:55 AM IST

The two women have approached the Supreme Court for justice Photograph:(WION Web Team)

Follow Us

Story highlights

Manipur viral video case LIVE: Two women who were subjected to horrific sexual assault and violence in Manipur have knocked on the door of India's Supreme Court. The apex court and its bench, led by Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud on Monday (July 31) will hear the petition. 

recommended stories

recommended stories

31 Jul 2023, 9:49 (IST)
Manipur viral video case LIVE | The bench to hear the plea

Alongside  CJI DY Chandrachud, Justice JB Pardiwala, and Justice Manoj Misra will hear the writ petition filed by the two women.  