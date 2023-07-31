Live Now
Manipur violence LIVE | Women seen in sexual assault video approach Supreme Court
WION Web Team
New DelhiUpdated: Jul 31, 2023, 09:55 AM IST
Manipur viral video case LIVE: Two women who were subjected to horrific sexual assault and violence in Manipur have knocked on the door of India's Supreme Court. The apex court and its bench, led by Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud on Monday (July 31) will hear the petition.
31 Jul 2023, 9:49 (IST)
Alongside CJI DY Chandrachud, Justice JB Pardiwala, and Justice Manoj Misra will hear the writ petition filed by the two women.