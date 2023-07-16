Morning brief: Temperatures dangerously soar in Europe, US; S.Korea, Japan and US hold missile defence drills

Temperatures are soaring in the United States and Europe with millions of people battling record heatwaves. In Europe, hundreds of flights were grounded due to strikes by airlines and airport staff and thousands of travellers were left stranded in the sweltering heatwave.

Millions of people faced dangerously high temperatures on Saturday across the globe, including the United States, as experts forecasted record heatwaves in Europe and Japan. Hundreds of flights were grounded due to strikes by airline and airport staff and thousands of travellers were left stranded in the sweltering heatwave of Europe.

US, South Korea and Japan held a joint missile defence exercise Sunday aimed at bolstering their response to rising nuclear and missile threats from Pyongyang. The exercise saw destroyers equipped with Aegis radar systems come together in an attempt to tame the China-backed rogue nation.

A fresh spell of rain that lashed Delhi and parts of Northern India Saturday and Sunday morning has further exacerbated Delhi’s flood crisis. Visuals recorded Sunday showed key areas—Mukherjee Nagar, Yamuna Bazar, Hakikat Nagar and Jaitpur, Mayur Vihar—still submerged due to water logging.

A Mexican journalist was shot dead by assailants on Saturday in a store parking lot in the southern tourist town of Acapulco, stated the regional authorities. This is the second killing of a journalist that has taken place in the country within a week.