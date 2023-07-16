US, South Korea and Japan hold missile defence drill days after N Korea’s ICBM launch

US, South Korea and Japan held a joint missile defence exercise Sunday aimed at bolstering their response to rising nuclear and missile threats from Pyongyang. The exercise saw destroyers equipped with Aegis radar systems come together in an attempt to tame the "rogue" nation.

The joint drill comes days after North Korea launched its ‘most powerful’ Hwasong-18 intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) on Wednesday.

The North launched this missile after accusing the US of flying spy planes through its Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ). It also condemned a recent visit by an American nuclear-powered cruise missile submarine to South Korea. Joint drill aimed at mastering coordinated response to missile threats The US and its allies have been working on linking their information-sharing mechanisms on North Korea’s missile launch to better prepare for a well-coordinated response.

Both South Korea and Japan are separately linked to the US radar system; however, a robust information-sharing regime is yet to be established between the two East Asian nations.

Watch: Japan, South Korea to link radars via US systems × "We will effectively respond to North Korea's nuclear and missile threats with our military's strong response system and the trilateral cooperation," a South Korean Navy officer was quoted as saying by Reuters. N Korea’s missile launching spree Wednesday’s launch of the solid-fuel ICBM was the second attempt by North Korea this year aimed at intimidating its southern neighbours. North Korean state media Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) said that the launch was “guided” by the country’s dictator Kim Jong Un, where the missile blasted off with a “grand explosion” that “shook the whole planet".

The launch drew condemnation from the US, Japan and South Korea, with allegations that the launch violated UN sanctions.

The South Korean military criticised North Korea's recent launch, stating that it constituted a significant provocation that jeopardises the peace and security of the Korean peninsula. China urged to play constructive role South Korea also asked China to play a constructive role in managing security threats in the region.

A meeting between Chinese top diplomat Wang Yi and South Korea’s Foreign Minister Park Jin took place on Friday on the sidelines of the ASEAN summit held in Indonesia’s Jakarta. Following the meeting, a statement released by Seoul's foreign ministry said, “Minister Park ... stressed that it was more important than ever for the Chinese side to play a constructive role for the peace and stability of the Korean peninsula."