Delhi on high alert even as Yamuna water level recedes to 205.91 metres

A fresh spell of rain that lashed Delhi and parts of Northern India Saturday and Sunday morning has further exacerbated Delhi’s flood crisis. Visuals recorded Sunday showed key areas—Mukherjee Nagar, Yamuna Bazar, Hakikat Nagar and Jaitpur, Mayur Vihar—still submerged due to water logging. #WATCH | Drone visuals show Delhi's ITO continues to remain flooded as Yamuna water level recedes slowly. pic.twitter.com/XI3VdXvOWu — ANI (@ANI) July 16, 2023 × #WATCH | Delhi | Drone visuals of Mayur Vihar area. The area has been heavily flooded due to the rising water level of the Yamuna River. pic.twitter.com/gAZaqn16rh — ANI (@ANI) July 16, 2023 × The water level in Yamuna was recorded at 205.91 metres at 11 am today. The water level has continuously receded over the past two days but still remains slightly above the danger mark of 205.33 metres. More rainfall predicted The Indian Meteorological Department has predicted cloudy weather for Sunday in the national capital region, accompanied by light or moderate rain. While the authorities have withdrawn a severe flood threat from some areas, the city remains on high alert.

Meanwhile, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said efforts were underway to open all five gates of the Yamuna barrage to facilitate faster outflow of water in the raging Yamuna.

"The water level in the Yamuna is receding. The situation will be normal soon if it doesn't rain. If it rains, then it may take a bit longer," he was quoted as saying by ANI. PM Modi takes stock of the crisis Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena on Twitter informed that upon returning from his foreign trip on Saturday, PM Modi called him and took stock of the prevailing crisis in Delhi.

Watch: Delhi Flood: Water level in Yamuna rises above danger mark, people in low-lying areas evacuated × "Immediately after arriving in Delhi, PM Modi spoke to Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena about progress achieved in mitigation of a flood-like situation," officials told PTI. Relief camp also submerged underwater In various areas of Delhi, the government has set up temporary shelters to accommodate the growing number of people seeking refuge. However, the situation is deteriorating, and unfortunately, some of these shelters have become submerged, further exacerbating the suffering of the evacuees.

At a relief camp located in Yamuna Bazar, Old Delhi, all the tents have now been submerged, compelling the displaced individuals to search for drier ground.

Just a day prior, on Thursday, the area was completely dry, prompting the authorities to establish a shelter there to evacuate residents from low-lying regions.