In what comes as the last straw for embattled South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol, the country’s ruling party chief has asked him to "suspend his duties soon" following the martial law fiasco. People Power Party (PPP) chief Han Doong-hoon said that citizens of the nation would be in "great danger" if Yoon remained in power.

The national security adviser of the US, Jake Sullivan had a meeting with the head of the Ukrainian president Andriy Yermak on Thursday (Dec. 5) and committed to providing Ukraine with hundreds of armored vehicles by mid-January, The Guardian reported. The meeting lasted for more than an hour, according to a background briefing from a National Security Council spokesperson to the British news agency.

Delhi-NCR bracing for traffic chaos as Punjab farmers vow to continue march

Farmers from the northern Indian state of Punjab have vowed to continue their march to capital Delhi on Friday (Dec 6) as they press the government of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to address their major demands, especially a legal guarantee for a minimum support price (MSP). The farmers have been camping at the Shambhu border between Punjab and neighbouring Haryana state for over eight months now.

Earthquake in California: How USGS's early warning system alerted millions

California was hit by a massive earthquake on Thursday, an event the state has tried to stay alert to for years. The magnitude of the quake was measured at 7.0, according to the National Tsunami Warning Center and the United States Geological Survey. A tsunami warning was issued which was later lifted and no reports of destruction were received.

