Morning brief: Russian convoy heads to Kharkiv, Musk wants to turn Twitter HQ into homeless shelter & more

With the Russia-Ukraine conflict reaching its sixth week, the latest satellite pictures from Ukraine show a Russian military convoy consisting of armoured vehicles and trucks along with artillery and support equipment moving south through the Ukrainian town of Velykyi Burluk, towards Kharkiv.

The first round of French elections projections shows Emmanuel Macron holding a slender 28.6 to 29.7 per cent lead over his far-right rival Marine Le Pen.

Also read about Elon Musk's bizarre suggestion for Twitter.

Click on the headlines to read more

Satellite pictures show large Russian military convoy moving towards Kharkiv

According to the latest satellite pictures, a large Russian military column can be seen moving toward Kharkiv.

French elections: Macron faces Le Pen in presidential runoff

The French elections headed for a runoff between Emmanuel Macron and Marine Le Pen as the first round projects appeared to be on the knife's edge, suggesting the French president held a slender 28.6 to 29.7 per cent lead over his far-right rival. The final results have still not been declared.

Elon Musk wants to convert Twitter HQ into a homeless shelter 'since no one shows up anyway'; Twitter reacts

Elon Musk who recently became Twitter's largest shareholder has suggested yet another seemingly bizarre poll. This time he has asked his followers if the social media giant's headquarters should be turned into a homeless shelter because as he puts it "no one shows up anyway".

Watch: Imran Khan's supporters, PML-N workers clash outside Nawaz Sharif's London house, abuses hurled

After Imran Khan was voted out of power by opposition parties, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) supporters agitated outside Nawaz Sharif's London residence on Sunday.

Elon Musk won't be joining board of directors, says Twitter CEO

Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla, has opted against joining the Twitter board of directors.

Watch | Sri Lanka to seek US$ 3 billion to stave off economic crisis, readies for negotiations with IMF