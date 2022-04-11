Satellite pictures show large Russian military convoy moving towards Kharkiv

According to the latest satellite pictures, a large Russian military column can be seen moving toward Kharkiv.

The pictures show Russian military convoy consisting of armoured vehicles and trucks along with artillery and support equipment moving south through the Ukrainian town of Velykyi Burluk.

The development comes as Russia announced the appointment of a new commander Captain-General Aleksandr Dvornikov to oversee the Ukraine operations.

As the war in Ukraine drags on, the World Bank said Ukraine's economy will contract 45 per cent this year while warning of a bleak economic situation for the country.

Economic activity in the country has shrunk drastically in the country after President Putin declared "special military operation" on February 24 against Ukraine.

Ukraine's cities have experienced constant bombardment even as its forces have resisted the Russian invasion.

Reports claim there has been shelling in northeast Kharkiv as Ukrainian authorities declared that they had found over 1,200 bodies in the Kyiv region as President Volodymyr Zelensky condemned atrocities against civilians.

Russian missiles hit Dnipro's local airport as President Zelensky warned that Russia was set to launch "even larger operations" in eastern Ukraine.

"We are preparing for their actions. We will respond," the Ukraine president said.

Last week Kramatorsk city's railway station located in the eastern part of the country was hit by Russian missiles in which at least 57 people were killed including children. However, Russia's defence ministry denied it carried out the attack.

Lugansk governor Sergiy Gaiday informed that residents were fleeing the area amid reports of a Russian assault in the area.

(With inputs from Agencies)