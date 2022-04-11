French elections: Macron faces Le Pen in presidential runoff

The French elections headed for a runoff between Emmanuel Macron and Marine Le Pen as the first round projections appeared to be on the knife's edge suggesting the French president held a slender 28.6 to 29.7 per cent lead over his far-right rival. The final results have still not been declared.

Macron and Marine Le Pen will now compete in a runoff which will be held on April 24 with the presidential elections in balance.

There were 12 candidates in the fray for the presidential polls with Macron and Le Pen, 53, now ready to fight for the coveted post. According to projections, Republican candidate Valerie Pecresse finished in fifth place.

Macron held the edge over Le Pen in the first round of voting as other candidates fell away.

Le Pen had earlier declared that this would be her last presidential election even as French term limits would disallow Macron from re-election in 2027.

The French president declared that the "next 15 days will be decisive for France and Europe" ahead of the crucial runoff. Macron had earlier held a ten-point lead but it was shaved off consistently by Le Pen with a campaign focussed on living costs as she promised to "bring order back to France".

Le Pen had concentrated on grassroots campaigning while bringing her party close to the mainstream even as Macron, 44, who had won the presidential election in 2017 enjoyed a comfortable lead in the polls. Macron promised tax cuts and raise in the retirement age as elections neared.

(With inputs from Agencies)