Watch: Imran Khan's supporters, PML-N workers clash outside Nawaz Sharif's London house, abuses hurled

After Imran Khan was voted out of power by opposition parties, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) supporters agitated outside Nawaz Sharif's London residence on Sunday.

PTI workers held Pakistani flags while chanting slogans against the ouster of the PM. ARY News reports that PML-N supporters also reached Avenfield flats to show solidarity with Nawaz Sharif, the party's leader.

Also read | After protest rallies across Pakistan and abroad, Imran Khan describes himself as former prime minister

In a confrontation between supporters of the Imran Khan-led PTI and PML-N, the leadership of each party was mocked and slurs were hurled at each other outside Nawaz Sharif's London apartment in Avenfield flats.

"Crowd in front of Avenfield chanting 'Terrain's dad is a thief, Qasim dad's is a thief, Salman's dad is a thief' terrain is Imran Khan's lovechild which @ImranKhanPTI doesn't own even after a New York court's ruling," ANI quoted former PML-N Balochistan communication secretary Santosh Kumar Bugti as saying.

The overseas Pakistanis protesting in London Hyde Park opposite Sharif's house were heard saying that until Imran Khan comes back they won't send any remittances to their home country.

“We won’t send any remittances until Imran Khan comes back”. Overseas Pakistanis protesting in London Hyde Park, opposite Nawaz Sharif residency. pic.twitter.com/qEy0ArhKzv — Ihtisham Ul Haq (@iihtishamm) April 10, 2022 ×

Also heard were chants of 'Nawaz Sharif is a thief' from supporters of Khan.

Watch | Pakistan Political Crisis: Can Shehbaz Sharif bring stability to Pakistan?

In order to control the situation, the police had to intervene.

The ex-wife of Imran Khan, Jemima Goldsmith also took a jab at the current political turmoil by commenting "purana Pakistan" in one of the videos circulating on social media. Apparently, this was in reference to slogans raised by the opposition parties following Imran Khan's ouster.

Also read | With Imran Khan out, Sharif and ex-minister Qureshi to face off for PM post on Monday

For the top position, former Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Shehbaz Sharif have filed nomination papers. Nomination papers for Shehbaz Sharif's election have been approved. Sharif is likely to become the next prime minister of Pakistan.

(With inputs from agencies)