After protest rallies across Pakistan and abroad, Imran Khan describes himself as former prime minister

A day after being ousted from power, Imran Khan’s Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf staged a massive protest across Pakistan and abroad on Sunday in a show of strength.

The protest also reportedly took place in Dubai and London, where supporters of Imran Khan and former PM Nawaz Sharif confronted each other at the latter’s residence.

Thanking the supporters, Imran Khan tweeted, “Thank you to all Pakistanis for their amazing outpouring of support & emotions to protest against US-backed regime change abetted by local Mir Jafars to bring into power a coterie of pliable crooks all out on bail. Shows Pakistanis at home & abroad have emphatically rejected this.”

Notably, Khan changed his Twitter bio to former prime minister.

In London, police were called in following a ruckus outside Nawaz Sharif’s house at Avenfield flats, where supporters of both the leaders clashed with each other and hurled abuses.

Meanwhile back at home, PTI workers, holding flags of Pakistan, chanted slogans against the ouster of Khan during the demonstration, reported ARY News.

At a protest rally in Rawalpindi city, former minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed said, "The whole nation is standing behind Imran Khan and today, in every city of Pakistan, people are on the streets against the imported government."

The protest comes a day ahead of the important voting that will take place in National Assembly where the new prime minister will be elected.

The battle for the premiership will take place between Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) president Shehbaz Sharif and former foreign minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi.