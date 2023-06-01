Morning brief: Russia-Ukraine war updates, Trump caught on tape admitting he kept classified document

The war in Ukraine rages on with two children among three killed in Kyiv early Thursday (June 1) after Russia launched a fresh air strike. The attack on Thursday started around 3:00 am local time (0000 GMT), in which two children were killed and 10 others were injured, stated officials. Former United States president Donald Trump was caught on tape admitting he kept a confidential Pentagon document after exiting from the office in possession of federal prosecutors.

And a day after North Korea launched a spy satellite that crashed, supreme leader Kim Jong Un's sister Kim Yo Jong promised more spy satellite launches. Yo Jong said it is certain that the military reconnaissance satellite will be correctly put into space orbit shortly and start its mission.

An air attack was launched by Russia on Ukraine early on Thursday in which three people were killed, which included two children. The latest attack brought fresh terror to the capital city, after a week of strikes.



A 2021 audio recording of Donald Trump acknowledging that he kept a confidential Pentagon document after exiting from the office is in possession of federal prosecutors, CNN quoted citing officials in knowledge of the matter.

North Korean supreme leader Kim Jong Un's sister Kim Yo Jong on Thursday (June 1) promised more spy satellite launches, a day after Pyongyang launched one such satellite that crashed because of a rocket failure. In a statement carried by the KCNA, Yo Jong said it is certain that the military reconnaissance satellite will be correctly put into space orbit shortly and start its mission.

The US House of Representatives on Wednesday (May 31) voted in favour of raising the country's debt ceiling. The passage of the legislation has brought the US one step closer to eliminating debt default, something that not only will be bad for the US but also for the health of world economy. The deadline set by the US Treasury is just five days away.

