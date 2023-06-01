US House passes debt ceiling deal to prevent default, bill heads to Senate for nod before June 5 deadline

The US House of Representatives on Wednesday (May 31) voted in favour of raising the country's debt ceiling. The passage of the legislation has brought the US one step closer to eliminating debt default, something that not only will be bad for the US but for the health of world economy. The deadline set by the US Treasury is just five days away.

The lower chamber of US Congress was deeply divided. The deal got 314 votes in favour and 117 against. The legislation will now be sent to US Senate for its approval. It is expected that the Senate will approve the deal before end of the week.

A divided U.S. House of Representatives passed the bill to suspend the $31.4 trillion debt ceiling, with majority support from both Democrats and Republicans to overcome opposition from hardline conservatives and avoid a disastrous default.



The Republican-controlled House voted 314-117 to send the legislation to the Senate, which must enact It and ensure its get to President Joe Biden’s desk before the Monday, June 5, deadline, when the federal government is expected to run out of money to pay its bills.



The House voted with overwhelming bipartisan support as 149 Republicans joined 165 Democrats to pass the debt ceiling legislation negotiated by Speaker Kevin McCarthy and President Joe Biden, sending it to the Senate with days to spare before a default.



The bill would extend the debt limit for two years with a two-year budget agreement if signed into law. It is the culmination of months of political feud and weeks of frantic parleys between the two parties that finally broke a drawn-out stalemate on the issue.

President Biden hails development

Shortly after approval from the House of Representatives, US President Joe Biden hailed the development. He described the passage as "a critical step" to prevent a devastating default. He praised both parties.