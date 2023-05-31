North Korea fires 'space launch vehicle', Japan briefly issues missile alert

North Korea on Wednesday (May 31) fired what it claims is a 'space launch vehicle', said South Korean military. The launch caused flurry of activity in South Korean capital Seoul as air raid sirens blared and city authorities asked citizens to be prepared for evacuation before saying that the evacuation order was 'incorrectly issued'.

The text alert that was initially sent read, "Citizens, please prepare to evacuate and allow children and the elderly to evacuate first" Missile alert in Japan Japan activated its missile alert warning system for the southern region of Okinawa soon after North Korean launch.

"Missile launch. Missile launch. North Korea appears to have launched a missile. Please take shelters inside buildings or underground," said the alert tweeted by the prime minister's office and carried on national broadcaster NHK.

The official English language Twitter handle of Japan PMO said in its tweets that a 'suspected ballistic missile' has been fired by North Korea and that 'a missile will possibly land in the area around Okinawa'.

But around 30 minutes later, the government tweeted that the alert was being cancelled.

"It is expected that the missile reported earlier will not come to Japan. The call for evacuation is lifted," it said.

News agency Yonhap quoted South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff who said that the projectile flew over the Yellow Sea and didn't affect the Seoul metropolitan area.

North Korea had earlier given indications that it intends to launch a spy satellite. On Tuesday, North Korea said that the satellite would be "indispensable to tracking, monitoring... and coping with in advance in real time the dangerous military acts of the US and its vassal forces".