Morning brief: Russia says it repelled major Ukrainian offensive, Niger coup updates, and more

Niger President Mohamed Bazoum remains in custody as the country's army dethroned him on live TV early Wednesday (July 26). The move has drawn condemnation from global power centres, including Washington DC, UN, African Union and Europe.

After months of internal debate and deliberations inside the Biden administration, the US has finally started sharing evidence of war crimes committed by Russia in Ukraine with the International Criminal Court (ICC) in The Hague.

And Ukraine has seemingly launched a major offensive against Russia as Moscow reported their soldiers repelled a Ukrainian attack involving several hundred soldiers near the town of Orikhiv in the south.

Niger President Mohamed Bazoum remains detained by troops since early on Wednesday.The now-deposed President Bazoum is perceived as pro-West and has been a key Western ally in the war against Islamist militancy in West Africa. Niger now adds to a wave of armed coups in western Africa after Mali and Burkina Faso.

US President Joe Biden’s second son Hunter has not pleaded guilty to two federal misdemeanour counts for failing to pay taxes in 2017 and 2018 as was expected earlier.

Ukraine has apparently launched a major as the Russian army said on Wednesday (July 26) that it had repelled a Ukrainian attack involving several hundred soldiers near the town of Orikhiv in the south. The region mentioned by Russia is one of the areas where a counteroffensive is being carried out by Kyiv.

The Biden administration has taken a significant step in addressing the issue of war crimes committed in Ukraine by initiating the sharing of evidence with the International Criminal Court (ICC) in The Hague.

WATCH: Russia's Defence Min Sergei Shoigu meets North Korea's Kim Jong-un, hands Kim a letter from Putin