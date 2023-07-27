Russia repels major attack near Zaporizhzhia as Ukraine resumes 'intensive offensive'

Ukraine has apparently launched a major offensive as the Russian army said on Wednesday (July 26) that it had repelled a Ukrainian attack involving several hundred soldiers near the town of Orikhiv in the south. The region mentioned by Russia is one of the areas where a counteroffensive is being carried out by Kyiv.

In the past few weeks, Ukraine claimed that its counter-offensive is underway and also that the nation was making advances on all fronts despite consistent Russian attacks.

The highly anticipated counteroffensive began after Ukraine stockpiled Western weapons and built up its offensive forces.

Russia's defence ministry said in a statement that "on the morning of July 26, the enemy resumed intensive offensive operations" near Orikhiv.

It added that Ukraine "conducted a massive attack by the forces of three battalions reinforced by tanks".

The ministry further said that "all attacks of the Armed Force of Ukraine were repelled. Positions were held".

A report by CNN mentioned, citing two US officials, that Ukraine has committed more forces to its counteroffensive in the southeast.

The news of this development comes after nearly two months of slow progress and the report mentioned that this indicates that Ukraine has identified potential weaknesses in Russian defensive lines.

As quoted by the outlet, one official said that the Ukrainian military still has additional combat power in reserve and the "bulk" of the forces have been committed to the counter-offensive.

The New York Times reported that unnamed Pentagon officials believe that the "main thrust" of the counteroffensive had now begun. The official noted that the Ukrainian army poured thousands of Western-trained and equipped reinforcements into a perceived weak spot in Russian defences in the Zaporizhzhia region.

Watch: Russia's Defence Min Sergei Shoigu meets North Korea's Kim Jong-un, hands Kim a letter from Putin

Russia claims new gains

In Ukraine's eastern Donetsk region, the Russian military claimed that it progressed in the direction of Lyman after reporting an advance of up to two kilometres on Tuesday.

The ministry said the fighting was taking place near the village of Sergiivka, which Moscow claimed to have taken control of.

Disclaimer: A number of claims and counterclaims are being made on the Ukraine-Russia conflict on the ground and online. While WION takes utmost care to accurately report this developing news story, we cannot independently verify the authenticity of all statements, photos and videos.

(With inputs from agencies)

WATCH WION LIVE HERE