US initiates sharing evidence of Russian war crimes with Hague court

The Biden administration has taken a significant step in addressing the issue of war crimes committed in Ukraine by initiating the sharing of evidence with the International Criminal Court (ICC) in The Hague.

“I can confirm that the US will share evidence with the ICC,” a US official told the Guardian.

This decision comes after months of internal debate within the administration, with the national security council (NSC) and the state department advocating cooperation with the ICC, while the Pentagon resisted, citing concerns about potential prosecution of US soldiers by an international court.

Biden's position emerges

After a delay of approximately four months, President Joe Biden appears to have taken a clear stance in the debate. A US official confirmed that the administration would share evidence with ICC prosecutor Karim Khan regarding Russian war crimes in Ukraine.

Seeking accountability for perpetrators

The administration supports various international investigations to identify and hold these perpetrators accountable.

Apart from the ICC, other bodies involved include the Office of the Ukraine Prosecutor General, the Joint Investigative Team through Eurojust, the United Nations Human Rights Monitoring Mission, and the Expert Missions established under the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) 'Moscow Mechanism.'

Confidential cooperation with ICC

While the administration is sharing evidence with the ICC, it maintains confidentiality in its cooperation, respecting the court's standard practice in handling requests for collaboration.

Notification to Congress

The decision was first reported by the New York Times, which revealed that the administration began notifying members of Congress about this new policy on Tuesday (July 25).

The Biden administration's move to share evidence on war crimes in Ukraine with the ICC signals a willingness to seek accountability for the perpetrators and enablers of these heinous acts. The decision ends a prolonged internal dispute and highlights the administration's commitment to supporting various international efforts aimed at addressing the atrocities committed during Russia's assault on Ukraine.