US govt is in possession of UFOs and non-human bodies, ex-intelligence official tells Congress

During a remarkable congressional hearing, former American intelligence official David Grusch revealed that the US government conducted a "multi-decade" program aimed at collecting and reverse-engineering crashed unidentified flying objects (UFOs).

Grusch, who was in charge of investigating unexplained anomalous phenomena within a US Department of Defence agency until 2023, spoke before the House oversight committee in Washington, shedding light on the issue of alien life and technology, as reported by the Guardian.

This hearing, prompted by Grusch's previous claims, attracted global interest and ignited discussions about the possibility of a government cover-up regarding UFOs.

Grusch's allegations and whistleblower complaint

Under oath, Grusch disclosed that he had been informed of a long-standing UAP crash retrieval and reverse-engineering program during his official duties, from which he was denied access.

His whistleblower complaint in 2022 stemmed from his inability to access secret government UFO programs while being responsible for investigating military and defence agencies' knowledge of aliens and alien craft.

As a result of his claims, Grusch faced severe retaliation that negatively impacted both his professional and personal life.

Claims of harm and concealment

Grusch confirmed under questioning that he had knowledge of individuals who had been harmed or injured in the government's efforts to conceal UFO-related information.

Furthermore, he admitted to fearing for his life due to his involvement in the matter. The congressional hearing prompted speculations that the US government might be withholding evidence of alien life and advanced technology, with mixed responses from the public, including scepticism.

Government's lack of cooperation

Co-leading the UFO investigation, Republican Congressman Tim Burchett accused government agencies of lacking cooperation with the oversight committee's investigation. The difficulty in obtaining information and testimony from relevant parties led to frustrations and claims of being stonewalled by federal officials.

Recovery of alien beings and UFOs

Grusch asserted that the US government possessed crashed extraterrestrial vehicles and even recovered alien beings. When asked if there were bodies of pilots piloting these craft, he confirmed the existence of "biologics" that were non-human, based on information from individuals with direct knowledge of the program. While some details were withheld during the hearing, Grusch had previously claimed the government possessed large alien craft, with varying descriptions in media interviews.

Congressional response and Pentagon denial

Congressman Burchett found Grusch's claims about the recovery of non-human bodies credible, expressing his belief in the existence of alien craft even before the investigation.

However, the Pentagon denied Grusch's accusations of a cover-up, stating that investigators had not found verifiable evidence supporting the existence of programs related to extraterrestrial materials.

Witness testimonies

The hearing also featured testimonies from other witnesses, such as David Fravor, a former navy commander who recalled seeing a strange object in the sky during a training mission in 2004, and Ryan Graves, a retired navy pilot who claimed to have encountered unidentified aerial phenomena off the Atlantic coast frequently.

Graves founded a UAP non-profit, "Americans for Safe Aerospace," to voice the concerns of numerous commercial aircrews and military veterans with similar encounters.

Despite the excitement and media speculation surrounding the hearing, some individuals cautioned against reading too much into the claims. Sceptics highlighted that accusations of a government cover-up regarding UFOs have surfaced numerous times in the past without substantial evidence emerging.

The government's ability to keep other significant secrets secret was questioned, leading some to doubt the validity of long-term concealment of UFO-related information.