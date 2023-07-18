Morning brief: Russia possibly using ballistic missiles, says Ukraine, and more

Ukraine said early Tuesday (July 18) that Russia launched overnight air attacks on Ukraine's south and east using drones and possibly ballistic missiles. Taking to Telegram, the Ukrainian Air Force said the southern port of Odesa and the Mykolaiv, Donetsk, Kherson, Zaporizhzhia and Dnipropetrovsk regions were under threat of Russian drone attacks.

Ukrainian Air Force said early on Tuesday that Russia launched overnight air attacks on Ukraine's south and east using drones and possibly ballistic missiles. On the Telegram messaging app, the Air Force said that the southern port of Odesa and the Mykolaiv, Donetsk, Kherson, Zaporizhzhia and Dnipropetrovsk regions were under threat of Russian drone attacks.

Continuing the trend of extreme climatic conditions across the globe, typhoon Talim made landfall in China late Monday evening, forcing authorities to cancel flights, trains, issue flood warnings and order people to stay indoors. The typhoon made landfall around 10:20 pm, local time in Zhanjiang city of Guangdong province.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is on a three-stop tour of the Persian Gulf states to help boost his nation’s ailing economy. He landed in Saudi Arabia on Monday where the Turkish leader signed various memorandums of understanding (MoU) in various sectors, including defence, energy and direct investments.

Heatwaves and devastating wildfires are scorching the Northern Hemisphere, leading to record-breaking temperatures across continents and prompting authorities to issue warnings about the severe impacts of global warming.