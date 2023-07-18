Temperatures reach new highs: World witnesses record-breaking heat

Heatwaves and devastating wildfires are scorching the Northern Hemisphere, leading to record-breaking temperatures across continents and prompting authorities to issue warnings about the severe impacts of global warming.

From Greece to the United States and Canada, regions are grappling with soaring temperatures, with adverse consequences for human health, ecosystems, and economies, reported AFP. Heatwaves and wildfires grip multiple continents Across the globe, temperatures have soared to unprecedented levels, exacerbating heatwaves and wildfires.

In Greece, near Athens, a forest fire intensified in strong winds near the popular beach town of Loutraki, endangering holiday camps housing approximately 1,200 children.

Emergency services battled wildfires in Kouvaras, Lagonissi, Anavyssos, and Saronida, with several homes falling victim to the flames.

These alarming incidents highlight the immediate and tangible consequences of extreme weather events.

World Meteorological Organisation's warning The World Meteorological Organisation (WMO) Secretary-General, Petteri Taalas, emphasised the far-reaching impact of the extreme weather, affecting human health, ecosystems, economies, agriculture, energy, and water supplies.

Taalas underlined the urgent need to curb greenhouse gas emissions rapidly and substantially, underscoring the gravity of the situation.

Cities worldwide are grappling with scorching temperatures, challenging previous records. Rome experienced near-record highs of 39°C, surprising tourists seeking respite from the heat.

Colman Peavy, an American visitor who spoke to AFP, expressed disbelief at the intensity of the heat, even surpassing the heat of their hometown in Texas.

Similarly, China reported a new mid-July record with temperatures reaching 52.2°C in the Xinjiang region. Heatstroke alerts were issued in various prefectures across Japan, with numerous individuals requiring medical attention. Heatwave impact on the United States Western and southern states of the United States, accustomed to high temperatures, faced a widespread and oppressive heatwave.

In California's Death Valley, temperatures neared record levels of 52°C. Arizona's capital, Phoenix, tied its previous record of 18 consecutive days above 43°C, with temperatures reaching 45°C.

The US National Weather Service warned of persistently high temperatures and dangerously elevated overnight lows, urging residents to adapt to the extreme conditions. Wildfires and smoke in north America As the heatwave ravages North America, wildfires have erupted, particularly in rural areas east of Los Angeles.

The Rabbit Fire, the largest blaze, has already consumed nearly 8,000 acres. In Canada, an alarming 882 wildfires were active, with 579 categorised as out of control.

The resulting smoke has affected air quality, prompting alerts across the northeastern United States. Europe and Asia experience extreme heat and rainfall Europe, including Italy and Spain, is grappling with extreme heat. Italians were warned of an impending and historically intense heatwave, with red alerts issued for 16 cities.

In Spain, temperatures soared to 47°C in the southern town of Villarrobledo. Meanwhile, Asia faced torrential rain, with South Korea witnessing devastating flooding and landslides during monsoon rains. The country's president pledged to overhaul their approach to extreme weather events.

(With inputs from agencies)