Morning brief: Russia launches 'massive' drone attack on Kyiv, China sends first civilian to space, and more

At least one person was killed after Russia launched a "massive attack" by drones on the Ukrainian capital, Kyiv, on Monday night and in the early hours of Tuesday, the city's mayor said.

As claimed by the city's military administration, the attack was carried out using drones and preliminary information suggested that the attacks were carried out only with Iranian-made Shahed drones.

China on Tuesday (May 30) sent three astronauts to its Tiangong space station. The country has put a civilian scientist into space for the first time. The latest liftoff has come as China pursues plans for manned mission to the Moon by 2030. The Shenzhou-16 crew lifted off atop a Long March 2F rocket. The launch took place from the Jiquan Satellite Launch Centre in northwest China. The rocket lifted-off at 9:31 am (0131 GMT), AFP reported.

A shooting episode along a beach boardwalk in Hollywood, Florida, left nine people injured and several others scrambling for cover on Memorial Day.

Many of those injured were transferred to a children's hospital, according to Deanna Bettineschi, a police spokesman who spoke to the Associated Press. However, police are yet to announce the victims' ages or any information about their current condition.

A bus carrying 75 pilgrims to Katra from Amritsar fell into a deep gorge on the Jammu-Srinagar national highway near Jhajjar Kotli on Tuesday. Eight people were killed, four were critically injured and over two dozen sustained injuries.