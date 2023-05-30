Ukraine war: At least one dead as Russia launches 'massive' drone attack on Kyiv

At least one person was killed after Russia launched a "massive attack" by drones on the Ukrainian capital, Kyiv, on Monday night and in the early hours of Tuesday, the city's mayor said.

As claimed by the city's military administration, the attack was carried out using drones and preliminary information suggested that only Iranian-made Shahed drones were used.

On the Telegram messaging app, Mayor Vitali Klitschko said that rescuers evacuated three injured people and 20 others from a multi-storey building in a southern area of Kyiv after falling debris caused a fire.

He wrote on the app, "A massive attack!" and further warned the residents to not leave the shelters.

Klitschko said, "One person died, three were injured. The two upper floors are destroyed, there may be people under the rubble."

Disclaimer: WION cannot independently verify the authenticity of photos and videos shared on social media. Russian offensive has intensified in the past few days. The air raid sirens rang out overnight in Kyiv with reports of explosions across the capital as authorities warned more Shahed drones were headed in that direction.

Klitschko also informed on Telegram that three cars were on fire in Pechersk, Kyiv, because of falling debris.

In a new post, Klitschko said that a fire has broken out in a multi-storey building in Kyiv's Holosiivskyi district. He wrote, "Fire in a multi-story building in Holosiivskyi district. Medics and rescuers are working on the spot."

A Kyiv official said that Russia launched a series of drone and missile attacks against the Ukrainian capital in May, mostly at night in order to inflict psychological distress on people. 'Ukraine says it destroyed several drones' The military administration of the Ukrainian capital said early on Tuesday that Ukraine's air defence forces destroyed more than 20 drones in Russia-launched overnight air attacks on Kyiv.

Serhiy Popko, the head of Kyiv's military administration, said on the Telegram messaging app that Russia conducted the assault using Iranian-made Shahed drones only.

Disclaimer: A number of claims and counterclaims are being made on the Ukraine-Russia conflict on the ground and online. While WION takes utmost care to accurately report this developing news story, we cannot independently verify the authenticity of all statements, photos and videos.

(With inputs from agencies)

