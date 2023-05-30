India: 7 dead, several injured as bus carrying pilgrims falls into gorge in Jammu

A bus carrying 75 pilgrims to Katra from Amritsar fell into a deep gorge on the Jammu-Srinagar national highway near Jhajjar Kotli on Tuesday. Seven people were killed, four were critically injured and a dozen sustained injuries.

Initial reports suggest that CRPF, police and emergency services have arrived at the spot. The dead bodies and injured have been taken to Jammu's Government Medical College hospital. A rescue operation is currently underway.

"Seven people are dead, and four others are seriously injured. The bus was going from Amritsar to Katra when it fell into a deep gorge near Jhajjar Kotli," Deputy Commissioner (DC) Jammu Avny Lavasa was quoted as saying by ANI.

"Those critically injured have been brought to GMC Jammu. 12 others have been admitted at local public health centre," he added

The incident comes a day after a tractor trolley fell into a gorge in Rajasthan's Jujnjhunu district. Eight people, including six women, were killed in the accident while 26 others suffered serious injuries.

(This is a developing story. More updates to follow...)