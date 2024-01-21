Morning brief: Ram Mandir Inauguration updates, US personnel injured after attack on Iraq air base, & more

With only a day left for the grand Ram Mandir consecration ceremony in the Indian city of Ayodhya all preparations including security arrangements are in place for the ceremony. In other news, the Israel-Hamas war continues to expand beyond Gaza amid intensifying attacks by regional proxies, and consequent counterattacks as well as pre-emptive strikes by Israel and the United States.

With only a day left for the grand Ram Mandir consecration ceremony in the Indian city of Ayodhya all preparations including security arrangements are in place for the ceremony. Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Chief Priest Acharya Satyendra Das said on Sunday that the idol of Ram Lalla will be placed in the new temple tonight at 8:00 pm (local time).

Indonesia files a new case at the ICJ to purportedly hold Israel accountable for its "policies and practices" in the blockaded Palestinian enclaves. Israel-Hamas war continues to expand beyond Gaza amid intensifying attacks by regional proxies.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said that if Donald Trump returns to the White House, he could make unilateral concessions to Russia that override Ukraine’s interests.

A number of United States military personnel were injured after a ballistic missile attack by Iran-backed militants hit Al-Asad Air Base in Iraq, on Saturday (Jan 20), said the US officials.