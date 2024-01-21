Ukraine conflict: Trump's 'stop the war in 24 hrs' claim 'very dangerous,' says Zelensky

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has expressed fears for his war-torn country if Donald Trump becomes the United States president next year. In an interview with Channel 4 News on Friday (Jan 19), Zelensky said that if Trump returns to the White House, he could make unilateral concessions to Russia that override Ukraine’s interests. Russia and Ukraine have been at war since late Feb 2022.

Zelensky said he was stressed that Trump would be making decisions on his own. "I’m not even talking about Russia, but without both sides, without us.” He further labelled the 77-year-old Republican's claim of ending the Russia-Ukraine conflict in 24 hours as "very dangerous."

“Even if his idea [for ending the war] – that no one has heard yet – doesn’t work for us, for our people, he will do anything to implement his idea anyway. And this worries me a little,” the Ukrainian president told Channel 4 News. “Donald Trump, I invite you to Ukraine, to Kyiv. If you can stop the war during 24 hours, I think it will be enough to come,” he added.

'I will have the war settled in 1 day, 24 hours'

In an interview with CNN last year, Donald Trump said if he was elected as president again, "I will have that (Russia-Ukraine) war settled in one day, 24 hours.” Asked how, Trump said he would meet Zelensky and Russian President Vladimir Putin. "They both have weaknesses and they both have strengths and within 24 hours that war will be settled, that war will be over," he added.

Trump has repeatedly said he is well-positioned to negotiate an end to the war, saying he has a good relationship with both Russian and Ukrainian leaders. Throughout his political career, the Republican has praised Putin, including after Moscow invaded Ukraine.

Ukraine expecting more defence aid from West

In other latest news from the war, Ukrainian President Zelensky said on Saturday that his government was expecting a number of new Western defence packages to be signed this month and in Feb.

"We are preparing new agreements with partners - strong bilateral agreements. January and February should bring corresponding results. There are already specific dates when new and strong documents can be expected," Zelensky said in his nightly video address.

However, he did not name the countries with which he hoped to finalise agreements.