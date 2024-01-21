Israel-Hamas war continues to expand beyond Gaza with conflict against regional proxies

Israel-Hamas war continues to expand beyond Gaza amid intensifying attacks by regional proxies, and consequent counterattacks as well as pre-emptive strikes by Israel and the United States.

Besides, weeks after South Africa led by President Ramaphosa and foreign minister Naledi Pandor filed a case against Israel at the International Court of Justice (ICJ) for allegedly committing genocide of Palestinians in Gaza in the ongoing war, Indonesia has now filed a new case at the ICJ to purportedly hold Israel accountable for its "policies and practices" in the blockaded Palestinian enclaves.

The latest ICJ case comes after Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's purported denouncement of the creation of a future state of Palestine. On Saturday (Jan 20), Netanyahu repeated that there is 'no space' for a Palestinian state amid the prevailing security situation in the region.

But this has again put the spotlight on previously proposed permanent solutions for the Israel-Palestine conflict, the most prominent of which is a two-state solution. It envisions an independent State of Palestine alongside the State of Israel, in the region west of the Jordan River.

Netanyahu's comment came as Israel's retaliatory state of war in the Gaza Strip entered its fifteenth week after the events of October 7 when Hamas militants attacked southern Israel to kill about 1200 people and took over 240 hostages.

Hamas continues to hold most of the captives it abducted after its October 7 attack.

So far, 24,927 people have been killed in Gaza, according to data provided by the Hamas-run health ministry in the blockaded Palestinian enclave.

Israel's military campaign beyond Gaza

Israel has reportedly killed one top Hamas official, Saleh al Arouri by a drone strike in Beirut in early January. A senior Hezbollah leader was killed soon after.

On Saturday, a strike in the Syrian capital, Damascus, also killed five Iranian military advisers. A second attack in southern Lebanon killed two people, local media reported.

Netanyahu's response to ICJ cases

As for the cases in the ICJ, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has said: "Nobody will stop us — not The Hague, not the Axis of Evil, and not anybody else."

The "axis of evil" is a term that Netanyahu first used in October 2023 during the initial weeks of the war in Gaza to assert that Hamas, Hezbollah, and Iran are colluding to wage war against Israel.

But since then, Yemen-based and Iran-backed Houthi rebels have attacked the Red Sea maritime route in purported solidarity with Palestinians, threatening global trade. Consequently, the United States has used its maritime assets to target Houthi bases in an attempt to minimise the threat to global trade.