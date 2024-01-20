US hits another Houthi anti-ship missile aimed into the Gulf of Aden

United States on Saturday (Jan 20) launched fresh strike on Yemen's Houthi rebels targeting an anti-ship ballistic missile, which as per US army, was aimed into the Gulf of Aden and prepared to launch.

"US forces determined the missile presented a threat to merchant vessels and US Navy ships in the region, and subsequently struck and destroyed the missile in self-defense," the U.S. Central Command said in a statement on X.

This came amid heightening tensions in the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden that have caused disruptions in the global trade and has raised concerns over supply chain bottlenecks.



Earlier on Friday (Jan 19), US Central Command forces conducted strikes against three Houthi anti-ship missiles that they said were aimed into the Southern Red Sea.

‘Strikes against Houthis to continue,’ says Biden

United States President Joe Biden on Thursday (Jan 18) said that the military strikes against the Houthis would continue as he said that the rebel group was still attacking vessels in the Red Sea.

"When you say 'working, are they stopping the Houthi?' No. Are they going to continue? Yes," Biden told reporters at the White House when asked if the strikes were working.

Washington on Wednesday (Jan 17) re-designated the Houthis as a "terrorist group" and hit 14 Houthi missiles later the same day.

Missiles hit US-led coalition base in Iraq

Meanwhile, on Saturday, missiles were launched targeting a military base used by US-led coalition forces in western Iraq, a US defence source and Iraqi police told news agency AFP.

"Al-Asad airbase was targeted by 15 rockets" that were fired from Anbar province, where the military base is located, he said.

He further added that 13 of the projectiles were shot down by anti-air defences but "two fell on the airbase".

There have been dozens of attacks on United States and coalition forces in Iraq and Syria since the war broke out between Israel and Palestinian militant group Hamas.

"Islamic Resistance in Iraq" has claimed responsibility for the majority of the attacks aimed at US troops.

This is an alliance of Iran-linked armed groups that are against US support for Israel in the Gaza war.