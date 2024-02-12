Morning brief: Qatar frees 8 Indian sailors; Israel rescues two hostages from Rafah, and more

Qatar freed eight Indian sailors who were arrested in Aug 2022 and kept in detention without specifying the crimes committed by them. On Monday (Feb 12), the Indian government welcomed the release of the sailors, saying that seven of them returned to India. The whereabouts of the remaining sailor were not immediately known.

Israel is carrying out a special operation in the Gaza Strip's Rafah, as its war with Hamas militants drags on. The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) claimed it had managed to safely rescue two hostages from Hamas captivity in Rafah. The two freed hostages were identified as Fernando Simon Marman (age 60) and Norberto Louis Har (age 70).

In other news from around the world, US Secretary of Defence Lloyd Austin has been re-hospitalised due to an “emergent bladder issue.”

India’s Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), in a statement on early Monday (Feb 12) said that it welcomed the release of eight Indian nationals who were detained in Qatar, saying that seven have returned to India. Videos of the sailors exiting the airport went viral on social media as netizens applauded the government for its deft diplomacy.

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) on Monday (Feb 12) claimed it had managed to safely rescue two hostages from Hamas captivity during a special operation in Gaza's southern city of Rafah, according to a report in The Times of Israel.

US Secretary of Defence Lloyd Austin has been hospitalised at the Walter Reed National Military Medical Center yet again due to an “emergent bladder issue”, the Pentagon said in a statement on Sunday (Feb 11).

Haryana's Manohar Lal Khattar-led government has ramped up security measures in the state in order to prevent the Punjab farmers from marching to Delhi who are set to stage the ‘Delhi Chalo’ demonstration on Tuesday (Feb 13).