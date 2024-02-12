India: Haryana government converts two stadiums into makeshift prisons ahead of farmers' march

Haryana's Manohar Lal Khattar-led government has ramped up security measures in the state in order to prevent the Punjab farmers from marching to Delhi who are set to stage the ‘Delhi Chalo’ demonstration on Tuesday (Feb 13).

In a bid to tackle any untoward situation, the authorities have converted two large stadiums into makeshift prisons ahead of the planned march, as per the Tribune reports.

Sirsa Deputy Commissioner Partha Gupta said that the administration, with immediate effect, had set up temporary jails at Chaudhary Dalbir Singh Indoor Stadium in Sirsa, and Guru Gobind Singh Stadium, Sirsa Road in Dabwali respectively.

Haryana govt suspends internet services

The state government had on Saturday (Feb 10) announced the suspension of internet services in several districts.

The mobile internet, bulk SMS and all dongle services have been blocked in seven districts till Tuesday when the farmers are scheduled to stage their protest. The suspension of the services began on Sunday (Feb 11).

As per an official order, the suspension of the mobile internet services began at 6 am on February 11 in Ambala, Kurukshetra, Kaithal, Jind, Hisar, Fatehabad and Sirsa and will go on until 11.59 pm on February 13.

Authorities lay barricades, iron nails to stop protesting farmers

Meanwhile, the Haryana authorities have laid barricades, and iron nails at state borders in order to prevent farmers from executing their scheduled protest.

As per news agency ANI, the police have blocked one side of the Patiala-Delhi national highway at the Data Singhwala-Khanauri border and deputed a heavy police force including women personnel.

As per news agency ANI, the police have blocked one side of the Patiala-Delhi national highway at the Data Singhwala-Khanauri border and deputed a heavy police force including women personnel.

Higher officials including Hisar range Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) Matta Ravi Kiran have asked local police officials to ensure a ban on entry of Punjab farmers in Delhi on Feb 13.

Delhi Police issues traffic advisory

The Delhi Police on Sunday (Feb 11) issued a traffic advisory ahead of the protest alerting the ones travelling about the restrictions in place at three borders directing to India's capital city.

As per the traffic advisory issued, restrictions, and diversions will be imposed from Monday for commercial vehicles.

The restrictions and diversions will also be imposed at the Singhu Border from Monday for commercial vehicles and from Tuesday for all types of vehicles

The interstate buses which are planning to move towards Sonipat, Panipat, Karnal etc. via NH-44 will take ISBT to Majnu Ka Tilla to Signature Bridge to Khajuri Chowk to Loni Border to KMP via Khekra, it said.

"The HGVs intending to go towards Bahadurgarh, Rohtak, etc. are suggested to take Outer Ring Road from Mukarba Chowk to Madhuban Chowk to Bhagwan Mahavir Road to Rithala to Pansali Chowk to Helipad to UER-II to Kanjhawala Road-Karala T-Point-Kanjhawala Chowk to Jaunti Village to Jaunti Border/Nizampur Border and enter in Haryana village Bamnoli and may go further go via Nahra-Nahari road to Bahadurgarh road," it read.

"The cars and LGVs intending to go towards Bahadurgarh, Rohtak, etc. are suggested to take exit from exit number-2 DSIIDC cut towards Bawana road to Kanjhawala T-Point to Kanjhawala Chowk via Dr Sahib Singh Verma Road to Jhanda Chowk/Ghevra to take right Nizampur Border via Savdha Village to Bahadurgarh Connecting NH-9," it stated.

The Delhi Police imposed Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code in North-East

Delhi and at the borders with neighbouring Uttar Pradesh.

Approximately 200 farmers' unions are set to march towards Delhi on Tuesday to press the authorities over a set of demands including a separate law to ensure Minimum Support Price (MSP) for farm produce and the withdrawal of cases filed against them during previous protests.

"Information has been received that some farmer organisations have given a call to their supporters to gather/march to Delhi on 13th February for their demands of the law on MSP and others. They are likely to sit at the border of Delhi till their demands are met. In order to avoid any untoward incident and to maintain Law and Order, a precautionary Order of section 144 Criminal Procedure Code, 1973, is required to be issued to save the lives and property in the area," read an order issued by Delhi Police on Sunday.