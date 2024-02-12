India welcomes release of nationals detained in Qatar: MEA

India’s Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), in a statement on early Monday (Feb 12) said that it welcomed the release of eight Indian nationals who were detained in Qatar, saying that seven have returned to India.

India welcomes return of detainees

“The Government of India welcomes the release of eight Indian nationals working for the Dahra Global company who were detained in Qatar. Seven out of the eight of them have returned to India,” said the MEA, in a brief statement.

It added, “We appreciate the decision by the Amir of the State of Qatar to enable the release and home-coming of these nationals.”

Why were the Indian nationals detained?

The Indian men were arrested by Qatari authorities in August 2022 and kept in detention without specifying the crimes committed by them. The Indian nationals, months later, faced charges filed on March 25, 2023, and underwent legal proceedings according to Qatari law.

In November, the eight Indian sailors who worked for Dahra Global Technologies and Consultancy Services were handed a death penalty. At the time, New Delhi expressed shock over the verdict and vowed to explore all legal options to secure the release of its citizens.

In December, a Qatar court decided to reduce the death sentences handed to eight Indian nationals who were convicted in connection with an alleged espionage case. The decision came after the acceptance of an appeal by the Indian government.

MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi, in December, said that New Delhi is concentrating its efforts on repatriating the eight nationals. He also stressed India’s commitment to addressing the issue, adding that the government is actively working to bring its citizens back home as soon as possible.

Notably, very few details about the case have been provided by the Indian and Qatari sides since the men were detained in August 2022.