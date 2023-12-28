Qatar reduces sentences of eight Indian nationals on death row
Qatar has shortened the sentences of eight Indian nationals who were initially facing the death penalty.
In a recent development, a Qatar court has decided to reduce the sentences handed to eight Indian nationals who were convicted last month in connection with an alleged espionage case.
"We have noted the verdict today of the Court of Appeal of Qatar in the Dahra Global case, in which the sentences have been reduced...The detailed judgement is awaited....Our Ambassador to Qatar and other officials were present in the Court of Appeal today, along with the family members. We have stood by them since the beginning of the matter and we will continue to extend all consular and legal assistance. We will also continue to take up the matter with the Qatari authorities," the official statement from India's external affairs ministry read.
"We have noted the verdict today of the Court of Appeal of Qatar in the Dahra Global case, in which the sentences have been reduced...The detailed judgement is awaited....Our Ambassador to Qatar and other officials were present in the Court of Appeal today, along with the family… pic.twitter.com/ysjVhbisaK— ANI (@ANI) December 28, 2023
This decision follows the acceptance of an appeal by the Indian government against the initial death sentences imposed on these nationals. The Court of First Instance in Qatar acknowledged the appeal, leading to a revision of the sentences initially awarded to the individuals involved.
The Indian nationals faced charges filed on March 25 and underwent legal proceedings according to Qatari law. A detailed judgement by Qatar court in the case is awaited.
India focused to bring them back
India is concentrating its efforts on repatriating them. In a recent press briefing, MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi stressed on India's commitment to addressing the issue, stating that the government is actively working to bring its citizens back home as soon as possible.
“We have said this is an important issue that we are following, and [looking at] how we can get our people back to India at the earliest. That is what is driving us," he said.
