Qatar reduces sentences of eight Indian nationals on death row

In a recent development, a Qatar court has decided to reduce the sentences handed to eight Indian nationals who were convicted last month in connection with an alleged espionage case.

"We have noted the verdict today of the Court of Appeal of Qatar in the Dahra Global case, in which the sentences have been reduced...The detailed judgement is awaited....Our Ambassador to Qatar and other officials were present in the Court of Appeal today, along with the family members. We have stood by them since the beginning of the matter and we will continue to extend all consular and legal assistance. We will also continue to take up the matter with the Qatari authorities," the official statement from India's external affairs ministry read.

This decision follows the acceptance of an appeal by the Indian government against the initial death sentences imposed on these nationals. The Court of First Instance in Qatar acknowledged the appeal, leading to a revision of the sentences initially awarded to the individuals involved.