Morning brief: Protests escalate in Peru; no negotiations with UK nurses; Ukraine hits Wagner group, and more

WION Web Team
New Delhi, IndiaUpdated: Dec 12, 2022, 01:00 PM IST

Photograph:(WION Web Team)

Story highlights

Good morning! Start your day with WION's daily news brief

Protests have further escalated in Peru over demand for fresh elections, killing two. Meanwhile, the UK ministers refused to hold any negotiatios over pay with the protesting nurses, in the wake strikes planned by NHS. In other news, Russia's Wagner mercenary group was struck by Ukrainian forces, killing several of them. As per Western experts, Wagner are believed to be state-sponsored mercenaries who work in accordance to Kremlin's interests.

Click on the headlines to read more: 

Two teens died and four others were injured on Sunday as protests calling for conducting general elections escalated in Peru after former President Pedro Castillo was ousted, local authorities and police informed.

The government ministers refused to hold any negotiation talks over pay in return for nursing unions' offer to suspend the strikes planned, saying that the government cannot amend awards decided for NHS staff by the independent pay body. 

A senior official in eastern Ukraine said in a television interview that Ukrainian forces struck a headquarters of Russia's Wagner mercenary group, leaving several of them dead. According to Western experts, Wagner are reported to be state-sponsored mercenaries who work to extend the interests of the Kremlin. 

Watch| NASA's Orion Capsule safely returns to earth after 25-days test flight

 

 

