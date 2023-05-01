Morning brief: Pro-Taiwan candidate Pena wins Paraguay polls, 18 killed in Mexico bus crash, & more

A pro-Taiwan candidate of Paraguay's right-wing party Colorado party, Santiago Pena, sealed the victory in the presidential elections on Sunday. He defeated rival Efrain Alegre by a significant margin. In Mexico, a tourist bus crashed into a ravine killing at least 18 people while 33 are left injured. All passengers onboard were Mexican nationals.

In other news, Turkey's national intelligence agency, MIT killed a suspected ISIS chief in an operation it carried out on Saturday in Syria. The target was neutralised at an abandoned farm which was used as an Islamic school.

Click on the headlines to read more:

The 44-year-old Santiago Pena of Paraguay's long-ruling Colorado party secured a decisive victory in the nation's presidential vote on Sunday. Pena secured 42.93% of the vote, leading his centre-left opponent Efrain Alegre, who received just 27.52% votes.

At least 18 died and 33 are left injured in a tourist bus accident in western Mexico, Reuters reported citing local officials. A bus plunged into a ravine on Saturday night while travelling between Tepic, the state capital, and Puerto Vallarta, a popular tourist destination, according to the prosecutor's office in Nayarit, the region where the tragedy took place.

The suspected ISIS (Islamic State of Iraq and Syria) chief has been killed in Syria in an operation carried out by Turkey's MIT intelligence agency, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Sunday.

United Nations (UN) Secretary-General Antonio Guterres was sending an envoy to Sudan amid the "unprecedented" situation in the conflict-torn country, his spokesperson said on Sunday (April 30), the news agency AFP reported early Monday. UN emergency relief coordinator Martin Griffiths would serve as the envoy. Announcing Griffiths' deployment, UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said that the envoy would travel to the region immediately. "The scale and speed of what is unfolding is unprecedented in Sudan," Dujarric said in a statement, adding the UN was extremely concerned.