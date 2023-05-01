At least 18 dead, dozens injured as tourist bus in Mexico plunges into ravine

At least 18 died and 33 were injured in a tourist bus accident in western Mexico, Reuters reported citing local officials. The bus plunged into a ravine on Saturday night while travelling between Tepic, the state capital, and Puerto Vallarta, a popular tourist destination, according to the prosecutor's office in Nayarit, the region where the tragedy took place.

"From the first moment, we have worked in a coordinated manner with the various federal and state authorities to provide immediate attention to victims," the prosecutor's office said on Twitter.

According to the authorities, 11 women and 7 men died. At least 11 minors have been sent to hospitals to receive medical care.

The civil protection officer Pedro Nunez said the bus was carrying tourists on a 220-kilometre trip from Guadalajara in the nearby state of Jalisco to the seaside resort area of Guayabitos in Nayarit when it went off the road. Nunez added that all the passengers onboard the crashed tourist bus were Mexican nationals.