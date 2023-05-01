Pro-Taiwan candidate Santiago Pena wins Paraguay's presidential polls

Santiago Pena of Paraguay's long-ruling Colorado party secured a decisive victory in the nation's presidential vote on Sunday. The 44-year-old garnered 42.93% of the vote, leading his centre-left opponent Efrain Alegre, who received just 27.52% votes.

Alegre was the candidate for the opposition coalition, Pact for a New Paraguay. Colorado party's victory shredded any concerns related to Paraguay's ties with Taiwan as Pena promised to retain the nation's long-standing ties with Taipei.

On the other side, Alegre had called for switching allegiance to China.

Pena's win will now strengthen the Colorado Party's hold on political power.

"Thank you for this Colorado victory, thank you for this Paraguayan victory," Pena said in a speech.

Alegre spoke with the media and acknowledged the election results.

Mario Abdo, the current president, as well as the presidents of Brazil and Argentina, congratulated Pena on becoming "president-elect."

Votes were also cast for Congress members. Colorado and right-wing party candidates also fared well in the congressional and governor elections.

Several provinces scored a historically large victory over the opposition.

"We have a lot to do, after the last years of economic stagnation, of fiscal deficit, the task that awaits us is not for a single person or for a party," Pena said in his victory speech.

He also urged for "unity and consensus".

Pena's win underscores the dominance of the Colorado Party, which has ruled for last 75 years except for a brief interruption of five years between 2008 and 2013.

The Colorado party has a fierce campaign machine, despite rising discontent from some voters over the slowing economy and corruption allegations.

However, not all voters were satisfied. The populist Paraguayo Cubas secured third place in higher-than-anticipated vote of nearly 23%.

It reflected broader support for anti-establishment candidates across Latin America.

"I'm worried about crime. All the candidates are the same for me," said 34-year-old mother of three, Maria Jose Rodas, as a busload of voters arrived at the inner-city polling station. "Nothing will change."

