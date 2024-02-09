Morning brief: Pak poll body starts announcing election results, and more

We are tracking all live updates on the counting of votes in the general elections in Pakistan. At the time of writing the morning brief, the latest update is that the Election Commission on Friday (Feb 9) started announcing the results of the polls.

United States President Joe Biden mixed up the leaders of Mexico and Egypt and referred to Egyptian leader Abdel Fattah El-Sisi as the “president of Mexico.” “I think as you know initially, the president of Mexico, El-Sisi, did not want to open up the gate to humanitarian material to get in. I talked to him. I convinced him to open the gate,” Biden said.

In other news from around the world, India has firmly rejected Canada's claims of interference in its elections. On Thursday, Indian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal highlighted that New Delhi has a commitment to non-interference in other nations' democratic procedures. "We strongly reject such baseless allegations of Indian interference in Canadian elections," he said.

Pakistan's Election Commission has started announcing results for the general elections. Voting was held on Thursday amid incidents of violence. Former prime minister Shehbaz Sharif has emerged victorious in his National Assembly constituency, NA-123 Lahore-VII.

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Tucker Carlson came under the spotlight on Thursday (Feb 8) after the Russian autocrat gave a rare interview to Trump-supporting rightwing commentator. Speaking about the possibility of establishment of peace in Ukraine, Putin said to Carlson, “If you really want to stop fighting, you need to stop supplying weapons." The Russian president was referring to Western aid being supplied to Kyiv.