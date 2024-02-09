Biden reacts to special counsel report which said he don't remember when his son died

US President Joe Biden has reacted strongly after a Special Counsel report on his handling of classified documents allegedly raised questions on his memory and pointed out that he struggled to recall when his son died.

While confronting these claims that emerged out of the much-anticipated report, Biden while expressing outrage at such suggestions said, "There's even a reference that I don't remember when my son died. How in the hell dare he raise that?"

These comments by the US president come during a surprise news briefing on Thursday (Feb 8), where he also asserted, "My memory is fine." "Take a look at what I've done since I became president," he added.

After Special Counsel Robert Hur decided to not impose charges on Biden about the classified documents case, the US president, in a reaction expressed satisfaction, stating, "I knew they would be reached all along." He also laid stress on his full cooperation with the investigation as he recounted sitting for extensive interviews.

In the report, Hur said, “Our investigation uncovered evidence that President Biden willfully retained and disclosed classified information after his vice presidency when he was a private citizen."

“We conclude that no criminal charges are warranted in this matter,” said the report, adding that the “evidence does not establish Mr. Biden’s guilt beyond a reasonable doubt," he added. US Justice Department's special counsel probing President Joe Biden's handling of these documents released a report on Thursday (Feb 8).

The report criticised Biden's conduct, highlighting "serious risks" to national security but stated that pursuing criminal charges was not the proper remedy.

The investigation spanned Biden's final days as vice president and the years thereafter, involving classified documents related to military and foreign policy in Afghanistan and other sensitive national security matters. When questioned by reporters, about the situation in Gaza, Biden characterised the response as "over the top".