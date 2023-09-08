Morning brief: Nuclear energy, defence, visa to be discussed in Modi-Biden meet today, & more

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be hosting a private dinner for US President Joe Biden on Friday (September 8) evening, and both leaders are expected to discuss a range of key geo-political developments. Biden has already departed for India to take part in the G20 summit in New Delhi this weekend.

In Mali, sixty-four people were killed in two separate suspected jihadist attacks on an army base and a passenger boat on Thursday. The attacks were claimed by a group affiliated with Al-Qaeda.

With just a day left for the G20 summit in New Delhi, the air force's Rafale fighter jets will secure the national capital's airspace.

As New Delhi gears up to host the upcoming G20 summit, the Indian Air Force (IAF) has announced that they are taking an operational pause in their ongoing Exercise Trishul in the northern sector and that the fighter aircraft involved will not be flying between September 7 and 10, reported news agency ANI, on Thursday (September 7) citing officials.

The United Kingdom (UK) will not change its immigration policy to help secure a free trade deal with India, a spokesperson of Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said on Thursday (September 8). Addressing a press conference, the spokesperson said Prime Minister Sunak believed that the current levels of immigration were too high.