UK: Will not change immigration policy to secure trade deal with India

The United Kingdom (UK) will not change its immigration policy to help secure a free trade deal with India, a spokesperson of Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said on Thursday (September 8). Addressing a press conference, the spokesperson said Prime Minister Sunak believed that the current levels of immigration were too high. "To be crystal clear, there are no plans to change our immigration policy to achieve this free trade agreement and that includes student visas," the spokesperson added.

According to a report by the news agency Reuters, there is growing optimism that a free trade deal between India and the UK could conclude this year as both countries agreed on the broad contours of the pact.

Sunak, who will be participating in the G20 summit in New Delhi this weekend, told his ministers this week that negotiations were progressing but that he would only agree an approach that worked for the whole of Britain.

Britain to discuss temporary visas as part of trade talks: Minister

Last year, UK's Interior Minister Suella Braverman sparked a row with remarks about the possible impact of Indian migrants in trade talks, citing concern both with any "open borders migration policy with India" and those who overstay visas.

In June this year, Trade Minister Kemi Badenoch said Britain would discuss temporary business visas as part of trade talks but not broader immigration commitments or access to Britain's labour market for Indian workers.

During the G20 summit, UK PM Sunak and his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi are expected to hold bilateral talks and they will discuss progress in the trade deal, the Financial Times reported on Thursday.

UK to urge India to call out Russia over its offensive in Ukraine

Meanwhile, during the G20 summit, Sunak will also urge Modi to call out Russia over its offensive in Ukraine and use its clout to help end the war, the Financial Times reported. Reuters earlier reported that Sunak would also discuss progress towards circumventing Russia's Black Sea grain blockade with G20 leaders.

