Mali: 64 killed in suspected jihadist attacks on army base, passenger boat

Sixty-four people were killed in two separate suspected jihadist attacks on an army base and a passenger boat on Thursday (September 7). Citing an official statement, the news agency AFP reported that the attacks targeted the Timbuktu boat on the Niger River and an army position at Bamba, in the northern Gao region with a provisional toll of 49 civilians and 15 soldiers killed.

It is not yet clear how many people were killed in each of these attacks. The AFP report said that the attacks were claimed by a group affiliated with Al-Qaeda. According to the army, the boat was attacked around 1100 GMT. In a separate statement, the boat's operator Comanav said the vessel was plying an established route between cities along the river and was targeted by at least three rockets.

Army evacuating passengers from boat

Images shared on social media showed a cloud of black smoke rising above the Niger River. A Comanav official, who did not wish to be identified, told AFP the boat was immobilised on the river and the army was evacuating passengers.

Niger is a vital transport link in a region where road infrastructure is poor and railways absent. Tuesday's attacks come after the Support Group for Islam and Muslims (GSIM), which is allied with Al-Qaeda, announced in August that it was blockading Timbuktu, the historic crossroads city of northern Mali.

Mali junta carries out air strikes against terrorist groups

On Wednesday, the junta said it carried out air strikes against terrorist groups that were planning attacks in the north of the country. Sharing a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, the army said, "Preventive FAMa (Malian Armed Forces) air strikes followed by an airborne operation targeted armed terrorist groups, including a wanted terrorist leader."

The terrorist groups had exerted "pressure on peaceful populations 35 kilometres (22 miles) north of Timbuktu, the army added.

(With inputs from agencies)

