Morning brief: Netanyahu hints at possible deal to free hostages, India's swipe at Canada, & more

WION is closely monitoring updates on the Israel-Hamas war in our live blog. As per the latest available at the time of writing this, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu pointed at a potential deal to free hostages held captive by the Hamas militant group. Against the backdrop of the diplomatic row with Canada, India at the UN urged the nation to take action against 'extremism' and prevent hate crimes.

In India, the auspicious festival of Diwali was celebrated with grandeur. Indian foreign minister Jaishankar met UK PM Rishi Sunak at 10 Downing Street and extended greetings on the occasion.

A report by Israeli media outlet Ynet, citing unnamed senior officials, said Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has sought to install his former British counterpart Tony Blair as a humanitarian coordinator for the Gaza Strip, in a bid to improve the humanitarian situation inside the Palestinian enclave and reduce international pressure on Israel.

India has called on Canada to prevent misuse of freedom of expression, disallow activities of groups promoting extremism, prevent attacks on places of worship of religious minorities, and work to address hate crime in the country.

India's Minister of External Affairs S Jaishankar, who is on an official visit to UK, met Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and his wife Akshata Murty on Sunday (Nov 12) to extend Diwali greetings by Indian PM Narendra Modi.