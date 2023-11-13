Jaishankar extends Diwali greetings to Rishi Sunak, gifts Lord Ganesha idol and Kohli-signed bat

India's Minister of External Affairs S Jaishankar, who is on an official visit to the UK, met Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and his wife Akshata Murty on Sunday (Nov 12) to extend Diwali greetings on behalf of Indian PM Narendra Modi.

Jaishankar, who was joined by his wife Kyoko Jaishankar, met the British-Indian PM and his wife at 10 Downing Street and gifted a Lord Ganesha idol along with a cricket bat signed by Indian batsman Virat Kohli.

Indian foreign minister shared pictures in a post on X social media platform and wrote, "Delighted to call on Prime Minister Rishi Sunak on Diwali Day. Conveyed the best wishes of PM Narendra Modi. India and UK are actively engaged in reframing the relationship for contemporary times. Thank Mr. and Mrs. Sunak for their warm reception and gracious hospitality."

India on November 12 celebrated the festive of light Deepavali and many world leaders conveyed their warm wishes to the country on the occasion. Jaishankar also visited Swaminarayan Mandir in London on the auspicious day along with his wife and addressed the Indian diaspora present there.

"Prayed for the peace, harmony and prosperity of our community around the world. Glad to interact with our community. Their contributions are raising our profile around the world," he wrote following his visit.

Jaishankar's visit comes amid India-UK FTA talks

Jaishankar arrived in the UK on Saturday (Nov 11) and is set to hold a meeting with his counterpart James Cleverly. The visit will conclude on November 15. The meeting between Jaishankar and Sunak comes days after Indian PM Narendra Modi and Sunak held a telephonic conversation on November 3 and discussed the progress of the Free Trade Agreement (FTA).

Indian Express, while quoting officials aware of the matter, reported that the FTA negotiations have yet not concluded on rules of origin and intellectual property rights (IPR).