‘All are safe’: Communication established with around 40 workers trapped in tunnel collapse in Uttarakhand

Communication was established with at least 40 labourers who were trapped after an under-construction tunnel in the Indian state of Uttarakhand’s Uttarkashi collapsed late Sunday (Nov 12). Meanwhile, rescue operations, led by the State Disaster Response Team (SDRF) and the local police continued as of Monday (Nov 13).

“We have been able to communicate with the 40 people who are trapped inside the tunnel. They have informed us that all of them are safe,” said a rescue official, as per news agency PTI.

About the incident

A section of the under-construction tunnel on the Yamunotri National Highway connecting Silkyara to Dandalgaon collapsed late Saturday, said the Uttarkashi Superintendent of Police (SP) Arpan Yaduvanshi, as per news agency ANI.

The official added that the tunnel part broke around 200 metres ahead of the starting point on the Silkyara side of Brahmakhal-Polgaon.

Rescue operations continue

Speaking to ANI about the ongoing rescue operation at the tunnel, Mritunjay Kumar, the loader operator, said that the team is removing the debris using excavators and other heavy machines.

“The work of mucking is underway. Mucking is being done with the loader & excavator,” said the loader operator.

ALSO WATCH | Uttarakhand tunnel collapse: Under construction tunnel in Uttarkashi collapses

He added, “Approximately 30-35 meters of the tunnel has broken. The incident happened around 5:30 am. We have information about around 40-45 people being trapped. Everyone is safe.” #WATCH | Uttarakhand | Relief and rescue work going on war footing in Silkyara Tunnel located on Uttarkashi-Yamnotri road. pic.twitter.com/k2lIvKjCff — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) November 12, 2023 × A rescue official, as per PTI, also said that they needed to drill 30-40 meters to be able to save those trapped.

“We are moving ahead slowly. We have drilled 10 to 15 metres till now, but we still need to drill 30 to 40 metres (to rescue those who are trapped inside),” said the rescue official.

At least 40 workers from the Indian states of Bihar, Jharkhand, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Odisha, Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh are reportedly stuck inside the section of the tunnel.

Officials on the site also said that the workers have been provided with oxygen and water. “Everyone is safe, we have provided oxygen and water to them. We are making our way sideways to go inside the tunnel,” said Prashant Kumar, Circle Officer of Uttarkashi.

According to officials of Hydroelectricity Investment and Development Company Limited (HIDCL), which has been contracted to build the tunnel, about 36 people are feared trapped under the debris and efforts are underway to pull them out alive.