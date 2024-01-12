Morning brief: Multiple strikes on Houthi rebels in Yemen; Trump claims innocence in NY fraud trial, & more

The war between Israel and Hamas has entered the 98th day. We are tracking the latest developments in our live blog. At the time of writing the morning brief, the latest development in the conflict is that Saudi Arabia on Friday (Jan 12) expressed concerns over the United States (US) and the United Kingdom (UK) carrying out strikes on Houthis in Yemen.

Former US president Donald Trump has claimed innocence in the New York fraud trial. Prosecutors demanded $370 million Trump over fraud allegations and have appealed to stop him from carrying out business in the state. “We have a situation where I’m an innocent man," Trump said on Thursday during the court hearing.

In other news from the US, President Joe Biden's son Hunter pleaded not guilty to federal tax charges.

Click on the headlines to read more:

Saudi Arabia has expressed concerns over the US and the UK carrying out strikes on Houthi rebels in Yemen. "The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia is following with great concern the military operations taking place in the Red Sea region and the air strikes on a number of sites in the Republic of Yemen," a statement from the Saudi foreign ministry said. The foreign ministry called out for "self-restraint and avoiding escalation."

The last hearing of former US president Donald Trump’s fraud trial started off in a frenzy in New York on Thursday morning (Jan 11), as a bomb squad reached the home of the judge, who is overseeing the cases, and spectators, as well as reporters, packed the courtroom to see the end of the trial.

US President Joe Biden's son Hunter Biden pleaded not guilty to federal tax charges on Thursday (Jan 12). This comes after the collapse of a plea deal in July 2023, which was criticised as a "sweetheart deal" by Republicans and sparked concerns about whether the deal would have ultimately resulted in equal treatment for Biden as other defendants.

The United States Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has announced that it was opening an investigation in Boeing following a near-catastrophic incident with Alaska Airlines' Boeing 737 MAX. The probe is aimed at Boeing's quality control.