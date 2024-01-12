Hunter Biden pleads not guilty to federal tax charges a day after contempt of Congress hearing

US President Joe Biden's son Hunter Biden pleaded not guilty to federal tax charges on Thursday (Jan 12). This comes after the collapse of a plea deal in July 2023, which was criticised as a "sweetheart deal" by Republicans and sparked concerns about whether the deal would have ultimately resulted in equal treatment for Biden as other defendants. The collapse of the plea deal resulted in Attorney General Merrick Garland appointing a special counsel - US Attorney David Weiss in the "public interest".

The charges include nine felony and misdemeanor tax offences.

Federal prosecutors have claimed that these allowed him to avoid paying $1.4 million to the Internal Revenue Service (IRS). They allege that this funding an extravagant lifestyle. Hunter Biden has already admitted to struggling with alcohol and drug addiction.

This development comes hot on the heels of Hunter Biden's unexpected appearance at a US Capitol Hill hearing, where Republicans sought to hold him in contempt of Congress for defying a subpoena to testify.

Notably, the charges and subsequent trials hold political implications as the 2024 presidential elections approach. The trial, tentatively scheduled for June 20, could further intensify the ongoing legal drama, coinciding with the active prosecution of former President Donald Trump on multiple charges.

Hunter Biden's legal troubles also intersect with unsuccessful attempts by congressional Republicans to link his business dealings to his father. Amid these controversies, First Lady Jill Biden expressed her concern on MSNBC's "Morning Joe," describing the GOP's treatment of her son as "cruel".

"And I'm really proud of how Hunter has rebuilt his life after addiction. You know, I love my son," she said adding, "And it's had — it's hurt my grandchildren. And that's what I'm so concerned about, that it's affecting their lives as well."

If convicted on the tax charges, Hunter Biden, 53, could face a maximum sentence of 17 years in prison.