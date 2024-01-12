US and UK launch massive strikes against Houthi rebels in Yemen

United States President Joe Biden on Thursday (Jan 11) announced that the forces of Washington and Britain launched air strikes targeting Iran-backed Houthi rebels in Yemen in "defensive action", in the wake of escalating attacks on vessels in the Red Sea.



Biden, in a statement, said that he "will not hesitate" to give orders for further military action, if required. The air strikes were made on various cities in Yemen, where the Houthis are controlling a good amount of territory, as reported by news agency AFP.



As per US media, the strikes involved various Tomahawk missiles and fighter jets.



In a statement, Biden said, "Today, at my direction, US military forces -- together with the United Kingdom and with support from Australia, Bahrain, Canada, and the Netherlands - successfully conducted strikes against several targets in Yemen used by Houthi rebels to endanger freedom of navigation in one of the world's most vital waterways," Biden said, using an alternate spelling of Huthi.



He said that the strikes are a "direct response" to "unprecedented" attacks launched by the Houthis, "including the use of anti-ship ballistic missiles for the first time in history".

"These attacks have endangered US personnel, civilian mariners, and our partners, jeopardized trade, and threatened freedom of navigation," Biden said, emphasising that Washington and its allies "will not tolerate attacks on our personnel or allow hostile actors to imperil freedom of navigation."



"I will not hesitate to direct further measures to protect our people and the free flow of international commerce as necessary,” asserted the US president. Biden further said that the Houthi rebels on January 9 had "launched their largest attack to date - directly targeting American ships."

Sunak says attacks on Houthis 'necessary and proportionate'

In a statement, UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said that the strikes carried out on Houthi rebels in Yemen were "necessary and proportionate".



"Despite the repeated warnings from the international community, the Houthis have continued to carry out attacks in the Red Sea. We have therefore taken limited, necessary and proportionate action in self-defence, alongside the United States... to degrade Houthi military capabilities and protect global shipping,” Sunak said.

Coalition will bear further costs if Houthis don't back down: defence secretary

Meanwhile, US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin on Thursday said that the strikes were carried out to reduce the Houthi rebels' ability to target international shipping.



"Today's strikes targeted sites associated with the Huthis' unmanned aerial vehicle, ballistic and cruise missile, and coastal radar and air surveillance capabilities," said Austin, in a statement.

Watch: Red Sea conflict: UN Security Council demands Houthis to stop Red Sea shipping attacks "This action is intended to disrupt and degrade the Huthis' capabilities to endanger mariners and threaten global trade in one of the world's most critical waterways. Today’s coalition action sends a clear message to the Huthis that they will bear further costs if they do not end their illegal attacks," Austin said.

Aim to 'restore stability in the Red Sea': US and allies.

After launching strikes against Houthi rebels in Yemen, the United States and its allies said that stabilising crucial Red Sea shipping lanes is their main goal.



"Our aim remains to de-escalate tensions and restore stability in the Red Sea, but let our message be clear: we will not hesitate to defend lives and protect the free flow of commerce in one of the world's most critical waterways in the face of continued threats," stated a joint statement, released by the governments of Australia, Bahrain, Canada, Denmark, Germany, Netherlands, New Zealand, South Korea, United Kingdom and the United States.



The Houthis have launched various attacks on some major international sea routes since the Israel-Hamas war erupted with the unprecedented attack by the militant group on Tel Aviv on October 7.