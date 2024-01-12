Israel-Hamas war LIVE: Australia extended support to US, UK in strikes on Houthis

As the Israel-Hamas enters day 98, the war in the Gaza Strip continues to escalate and the humanitarian crisis further deepens. The conflict started on Oct 7 last year when Hamas militants stormed across Gaza's border into Israel in an unprecedented attack on October 7 which left around 1,140 people dead.

However, the impact of the war on the Red Sea escalated further, as the United States and the United Kingdom decided to retort to the increasing attacks by Houthi rebels in Yemen with multiple air strikes on the targeted zones belonging to the militants.