Arrested terror plot suspects have links with Hamas: Denmark police

Police in Denmark said on Friday (January 12) said that seven people arrested over a planned terror attack in December have links with the Palestinian militant group Hamas. AFP reported a statement from the Danish Police who quoted Danish prosecutor Anders Larsson saying that the case "has links to Hamas". The case against the seven individuals was being heard behind closed doors in Denmark's Eastern High Court on Friday.

The arrests were made in the month of December on suspicion that the seven individuals were planning a "terror" attack. The police, while announcing the arrests on December 14 did not provide more details at the time.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had made a claim on December 14 that Hamas was involved in the foiled attack. Netanyahu said that Denmark's security forces "thwarted an attack, the goal of which was to kill innocent civilians on European soil".

"The Hamas terrorist organisation has been working relentlessly and exhaustively to expand its lethal operations to Europe, and thereby constitute a threat to the domestic security of these countries," Netanyahu said.

The Danish prosecutor's statement, as quoted by Danish police appears to substantiate Netanyahu's claims.

On Friday, Denmark's Justice Minister Peter Hummelgaard said that the alleged connection of those arrested to Hamas "confirms that the threat against Denmark is serious, but luckily we have a strong police and intelligence service doing their best to protect us every day"

Reuters quoted a Hamas official previously who denied that the arrested individuals had links with the group.

"We deny there are members of Hamas detained in Denmark, Germany, or any other European country. Publishing these allegations aims to influence the mass rallies that are supportive of Palestine in Europe," said Sami Abu Zuhri as quoted by Reuters.

After Denmark made the arrests, Israel's intelligence agency Mossad had said that the Danish officials had exposed "Hamas infrastructure on European soil."

At the time Danish PM was also quoted in relation to the arrests by Ritzau news agency.

"It is of course - in relation to Israel and Gaza - completely unacceptable for someone to bring a conflict elsewhere in the world into Danish society," said Denmark PM Mette Frederiksen.